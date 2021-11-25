Meier scored a goal on four shots, passed two assists, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Meier assisted on both of the Sharks' second-period tallies, then put them ahead for good with a goal of his own at 11:18 of the third. The Swiss winger has picked up seven points in his last six games. He's up to seven goals, 11 assists, 59 shots, 32 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests. Meier has played his way into a top-line role and should continue to thrive with such favorable usage.