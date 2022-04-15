Meier had a goal, an assist and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Meier's 32nd goal of the season had been a long time coming, as he had totaled 24 shots without lighting the lamp over the previous four games. After scoring his team's first goal of the night in the first, Meier set up San Jose's final goal with 3:25 left in the third to get it to overtime. The 25-year-old power forward has set career highs in goals (32) and points (72) this season.