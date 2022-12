Meier scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Meier was involved in the Sharks' first two goals, scoring in the first period and helping out on a Scott Harrington tally in the second. Prior to Friday, Meier had gone seven contests without a multi-point effort. The productive winger is up to 14 goals, 13 assists, 137 shots on net, 64 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 30 appearances.