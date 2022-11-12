Meier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Meier tallied 29 seconds into the second period to put the Sharks ahead. He also set up Tomas Hertl exactly as deep into the third on what would stand as the game-winning goal. Meier is up to a seven-game point streak, racking up all seven of his goals and five of his seven assists this year in that span. The winger has added a league-leading 80 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-2 rating through 16 contests.