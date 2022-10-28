Meier scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Meier scored the Sharks' third goal of the game, which came at 5:57 of the second period. When their lead didn't hold in regulation, he set up Erik Karlsson's game-winning goal in overtime. Meier's tally was his first of the season and ended a three-game drought. The winger's off to a slow start with four points in 10 contests, but he's racked up 48 shots on net already, so it may just be bad luck. He's added 21 hits and a minus-6 rating while playing in a top-line role.