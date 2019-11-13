Sharks' Timo Meier: One of each Tuesday
Meier scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and delivered two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Meier set up Barclay Goodrow's second period goal, and then scored one of his own in the third to cap the Sharks' scoring at a half-dozen. Fantasy owners who weathered Meier's rough start are reaping the benefits now -- he has seven points, nine hits and six PIM in his last four games. For the year, the Swiss winger has 11 points, 35 hits and 53 shots on goal through 19 games.
