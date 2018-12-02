Sharks' Timo Meier: Out again Sunday
Meier (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Canadiens, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Meier will miss his third straight game. The 22-year-old has surprised this year by racking up 23 points in 25 games, and he'll be replaced in the top six by Joonas Donskoi. Meier's next chance to play will be Wednesday versus the Hurricanes.
