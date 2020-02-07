Meier scored twice on eight shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Meier scored the Sharks' first and fifth goals, and then set up Kevin Labanc for the final tally in the third period. The Swiss winger now has five points and 18 shots over his last four games. For the season, Meier is at 18 goals, 36 points, 145 shots and 129 hits in 55 outings.