Meier notched a power-play assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Meier had a hand in Brent Burns' second-period tally that put the Sharks on the board. The 24-year-old Meier has collected two goals and six assists in his last five games. The Swiss winger is up to 15 points (seven on the power play), 64 shots on net and 36 hits through 21 contests overall.