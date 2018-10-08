Sharks' Timo Meier: Playing time up early
Meier has averaged 16:45 over the Sharks' first two games this season -- including 1:19 on the power play -- while scoring a goal and carrying a plus-1 rating.
The Sharks have opened the season with Meier skating on the top line, which has led to the uptick in playing time at even strength compared to his usage a year ago (14:52). Most of that time has come flanking Joe Thornton opposite Joe Pavelski, but that arrangement figures to change starting Monday with Thornton's placement on IR due to swelling in his surgically-repaired knee. Meier is expected to remain on the top line with Pavelski as Melker Karlsson gets an opportunity to round out the top line.
