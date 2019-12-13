Meier picked up an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Meier had the lone tally on Logan Couture's second-period goal. Meier is up to 21 points, 91 shots and 71 hits with a minus-11 rating in 34 contests this season. A top-six role and solid physicality should keep the Swiss winger on most fantasy rosters outside of shallower formats.