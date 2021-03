Meier provided an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Meier set up Matt Nieto for the Sharks' first goal at 6:21 of the second period. The 24-year-old Meier is up to 19 points (six tallies, 13 helpers) in 25 contests. The Swiss winger has added 72 shots on goal, 42 hits and a minus-1 rating this year. He has a goal and two assists in the last three games.