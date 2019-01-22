Sharks' Timo Meier: Posts two points
Meier scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to Florida.
Meier has been a wonderful surprise for the Sharks and fantasy owners this season. After scoring 36 points last year during in his first full NHL season, he's already tallied 19 goals and 44 points before the All-Star break.
