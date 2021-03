Meier scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Meier tallied at 14:29 of the third period to spoil Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid, but that was the only goal for the Sharks. Meier has two goals and five assists in six March appearances. He's been simmering lately in a top-six role -- the Swiss winger is up to 18 points, 71 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-1 rating in 24 contests overall.