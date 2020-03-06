Play

Meier notched an assist and eight shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Meier played an inspired game, but none of his shots found a way through Wild goalie Alex Stalock. In his last nine games, Meier has two goals and four assists. He's up to 44 points, 187 shots, 145 hits and 40 PIM through 67 contests this year.

