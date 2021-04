Meier registered an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.

Meier had the secondary helper on Logan Couture's second-period tally. The 24-year-old Meier got a turn on the top line as head coach Bob Boughner continues to mix and match his forwards. Meier has 28 points (nine goals, 19 helpers), 141 shots, 66 hits and 18 PIM through 46 contests.