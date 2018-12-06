Sharks' Timo Meier: Ramping back up
Meier scored a goal and three points with a plus-3 rating and four shots on net in a 5-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Wednesday. He also had three blocks and a hit.
The 22-year-old has consistently chipped in most of the season, but his production slowed in the second half of November. After Monday, though, he appears ready to burst out again. In 26 games, Meier already has 14 goals and 26 points this season. He's on pace to pass his totals from 2017-18 by the end January.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...