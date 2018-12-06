Meier scored a goal and three points with a plus-3 rating and four shots on net in a 5-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Wednesday. He also had three blocks and a hit.

The 22-year-old has consistently chipped in most of the season, but his production slowed in the second half of November. After Monday, though, he appears ready to burst out again. In 26 games, Meier already has 14 goals and 26 points this season. He's on pace to pass his totals from 2017-18 by the end January.