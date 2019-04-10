Meier (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against Vegas, NHL.com's Nicholas Cotsonika reports.

Meier missed the final game of the regular season due to an undisclosed issue, but he was always expected to be ready for Game 1 against the Golden Knights. The 22-year-old, who's racked up 30 goals and 66 points in 78 games this campaign, will slot into a top-six role Wednesday, skating with Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski on the Sharks' second line.