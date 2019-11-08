Meier notched a goal, an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.

Meier contributed the second of four Sharks goals in the first period, and added the secondary helper on the fourth tally in the frame. The winger also had two shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a well-rounded performance. Meier has consecutive two-point outings, giving him eight points through 17 games in 2019-20.