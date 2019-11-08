Sharks' Timo Meier: Records pair of points
Meier notched a goal, an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.
Meier contributed the second of four Sharks goals in the first period, and added the secondary helper on the fourth tally in the frame. The winger also had two shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a well-rounded performance. Meier has consecutive two-point outings, giving him eight points through 17 games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.