Meier notched a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

With the pair of points, Meier reached 51 points in 56 games for the season. He fired five shots on goal and added four PIM and two hits in the match. The first round pick from 2015 has points in three of his last four games, and was one of three Sharks, along with linemates Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture, to record multiple points Saturday.