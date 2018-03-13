Meier scored a power-play goal and added an assist for good measure in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on Monday.

Though Meier scored with the extra man, he only has four power-play points and has only averaged 1:14 per game in power-play time. However, the 20-year-old does have 18 goals in 68 games, including four in his last eight. There's a lot of potential in the ninth-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.