Sharks' Timo Meier: Riding five-game point streak
Meier registered an assist and two shots Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Meier has posted three goals, five points and a plus-6 rating over his last five games. His current 18.2 percent shooting rate may be an outlier, but the 21-year-old has plenty of skill and a full season on the second line could get him close to the 50-point mark for the first time in his career, making him worth rostering in all formats.
