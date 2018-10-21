Meier registered an assist and two shots Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Meier has posted three goals, five points and a plus-6 rating over his last five games. His current 18.2 percent shooting rate may be an outlier, but the 21-year-old has plenty of skill and a full season on the second line could get him close to the 50-point mark for the first time in his career, making him worth rostering in all formats.