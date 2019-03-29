Meier scored his 29th goal of the season on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

The goal gives Meier 63 points in 74 appearances in a breakout campaign. He's not hesitant to shoot with 240 shots on goal this season, averaging a little under three per game. It's likely the winger will find twine once more before the season ends to bag his first 30-goal campaign, as Meier's on a modest three-game point streak.