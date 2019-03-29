Sharks' Timo Meier: Riding modest point streak
Meier scored his 29th goal of the season on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
The goal gives Meier 63 points in 74 appearances in a breakout campaign. He's not hesitant to shoot with 240 shots on goal this season, averaging a little under three per game. It's likely the winger will find twine once more before the season ends to bag his first 30-goal campaign, as Meier's on a modest three-game point streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...