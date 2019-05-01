Meier scored a goal on five shots and registered two helpers, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Meier and Logan Couture accounted for all of the Sharks' tallies Tuesday. The three-point outing brings Meier up to three goals and five helpers in 10 postseason appearances. He has 13 points in 25 career playoff games, but he's done well to continue a breakout regular season into the spring.