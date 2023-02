Meier (upper body) won't play Thursday against Nashville, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Meier, who is considered day-to-day, will miss his second straight contest. He has generated 31 goals, 52 points, 255 shots on net and 112 hits in 57 games this season. Martin Kaut is expected to play alongside Tomas Hertl, who will return from a personal matter Thursday versus the Predators.