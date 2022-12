Meier scored twice on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Meier has been on an absolute tear with six goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He's scored in seven of the last eight contests, and Tuesday's effort got him to the 20-goal mark on the season. The Swiss winger has 36 points (12 on the power play), 165 shots, 82 hits and a minus-4 rating through 36 appearances.