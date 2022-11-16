Meier scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Meier gave the Sharks their first lead with 2:48 left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The winger has scored in all but one of seven games in November, totaling seven of his eight goals this season during the month. He's added seven assists, 89 shots, 38 hits and a plus-2 rating, and he's earned five of his 15 points with the man advantage through 18 contests.