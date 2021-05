Meier scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

The Sharks' new-look second line of Meier, Kevin Labanc and Patrick Marleau accounted for two of their four goals Saturday. The 24-year-old Meier now has 12 tallies, 31 points, 154 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-5 rating through 53 outings. The Swiss winger remains a solid DFS option for his decent scoring output and slight physical edge.