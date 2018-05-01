Sharks' Timo Meier: Scores in consecutive games
Meier opened the scoring with a power play goal, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 3 on Monday.
Meier was goal-first in the regular season, but he's actually posted more assists than goals in the postseason with three assists to two goals. What has continued from the regular season is that three of his points have come on the power play, including Monday's goal.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...