Meier opened the scoring with a power play goal, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 3 on Monday.

Meier was goal-first in the regular season, but he's actually posted more assists than goals in the postseason with three assists to two goals. What has continued from the regular season is that three of his points have come on the power play, including Monday's goal.

