Meier scored a goal on four shots in the Sharks' 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Meier opened the scoring for the Sharks, scoring on a wrap-around to beat Ville Husso. This goal now gives Meier goals in five of his last seven games and gives him 11 points in the month of January. On the season, Meier has 28 goals and 48 points in 49 games.