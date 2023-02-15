Meier scored a goal on seven shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Meier broke up Casey DeSmith's shutout bid with an individual effort leading to a goal at 15:57 of the third period. Since the start of January, Meier has been hot with 11 goals and four assists across 17 contests. Other teams expected to be sellers at the trade deadline have started protecting their top assets, but the Sharks have yet to do that to Meier. The 26-year-old is up to 31 goals, 21 helpers, 249 shots on net, 109 hits and a minus-15 rating through 55 appearances as one of San Jose's top forwards, though how much longer he remains in teal is unclear, as he's earned a lot of trade interest from around the league.