Meier scored twice and had four PIM in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

Meier has now hit the 20-goal mark in his second career NHL season. He's only got 31 points in 71 games, but the 21-year-old is valuable due to his sniping ability and willingness to shoot. Meier sees power-play time and is worth owning in a variety of fantasy settings.

