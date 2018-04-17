Meier set up one power play goal and scored another in the third period of an 8-1 win over Anaheim on Monday in Game 3.

Meier's solid shooting percentage and willingness to pull the trigger gave him a 21-goal season, and it's a feature he hasn't lost, which he showed with a goal. The fact that he's willing to fire makes him a valuable option to have in prep for the moments when those shots hit the net.