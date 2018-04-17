Sharks' Timo Meier: Scores twice on power play
Meier set up one power play goal and scored another in the third period of an 8-1 win over Anaheim on Monday in Game 3.
Meier's solid shooting percentage and willingness to pull the trigger gave him a 21-goal season, and it's a feature he hasn't lost, which he showed with a goal. The fact that he's willing to fire makes him a valuable option to have in prep for the moments when those shots hit the net.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...