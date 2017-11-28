Sharks' Timo Meier: Seeing more ice
Meier has averaged 14:43 of ice time in his previous five outings, over two minutes more than his season average.
Unfortunately for fantasy owners, ice time doesn't directly translate into points, as Meier has managed to record just one goal during this five-game stretch. Currently in a top-six role, the winger could find himself falling down the depth chart soon if he doesn't start writing his name on the scoresheet with greater consistency.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...