Meier has averaged 14:43 of ice time in his previous five outings, over two minutes more than his season average.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, ice time doesn't directly translate into points, as Meier has managed to record just one goal during this five-game stretch. Currently in a top-six role, the winger could find himself falling down the depth chart soon if he doesn't start writing his name on the scoresheet with greater consistency.

