Sharks' Timo Meier: Sends assist Saturday
Meier registered an assist and four hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Meier set up Brent Burns' first-period tally. In six games in January, Meier has a goal, four assists and 20 hits. The Swiss winger is up to 30 points, 117 shots on goal and 106 hits through 47 games this season, which makes him valuable across multiple categories in fantasy.
