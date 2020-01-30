Meier provided an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

The Swiss winger set up Tomas Hertl for the opening tally at 4:15 of the first period. Meier has put together a solid season with 32 points, 131 shots, 124 hits and 36 PIM through 52 games. The 23-year-old should continue to see top-line deployment for the foreseeable future.