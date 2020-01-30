Sharks' Timo Meier: Sends helper
Meier provided an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
The Swiss winger set up Tomas Hertl for the opening tally at 4:15 of the first period. Meier has put together a solid season with 32 points, 131 shots, 124 hits and 36 PIM through 52 games. The 23-year-old should continue to see top-line deployment for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.