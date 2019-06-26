Sharks' Timo Meier: Sent qualifying offer
Meier received a qualifying offer from the Sharks prior to Tuesday's deadline.
This news comes as a surprise to no one, as there was no way San Jose was going to let Meier hit free agency after he broke out with 30 goals and 66 points in 78 games this campaign. The 2015 first-round pick will undoubtedly be inking a fresh deal to remain with the Sharks in the coming weeks.
