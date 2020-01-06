Meier tallied a pair of power-play assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to Washington on Sunday.

The two assists were Meier's second and third power-play points of the season and moved him up to 28 total points in 2019-20, in 44 games. The Swiss-born winger dished out three hits and garnered three takeaways as well. He is short of the pace he set a year ago, but Meier should wind up finishing the campaign with between 55 and 65 points, assuming he stays healthy.