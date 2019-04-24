Meier managed an assist, 10 shots and five hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Meier tested Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury with frequency, but couldn't find twine despite his best efforts to help the Sharks advance, which they did anyway when Barclay Goodrow scored in overtime. Meier produced a goal and three helpers in the series, adding 22 shots and 35 hits along the way. The winger has multi-category fantasy appeal for the remainder of the Sharks' playoff run.