Meier scored a goal on three shots, dished out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Meier gave the Sharks a 4-2 lead in the third period, but that was the team's last goal of the game. The 24-year-old winger has struggled a bit with eight points in 17 games since the start of April. Meier has 10 goals, 29 points, 148 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-6 rating through 50 outings this season.