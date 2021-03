Meier (lower body) is set to return to the lineup for Friday's game against Anaheim, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Meier is expected to return to a prominent role following his two-game absence, skating on the Sharks' second line and second power-play unit against the Ducks. The 24-year-old winger has notched four goals and 15 points in 21 games this season.