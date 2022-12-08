Meier scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Meier put the Sharks on the comeback trail in the second period. His offense has sputtered lately -- the winger had just three assists in his last six games before scoring Wednesday. For the season, the 26-year-old has 13 tallies, 25 points (eight on the power play), 136 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-9 rating through 29 contests. He's one of a handful of Sharks who can make a positive impact for fantasy managers.