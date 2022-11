Meier scored a power-play goal on five shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Meier has scored four times in the last four games. Thursday's goal was a big one, as it got the Sharks on the board in the third period. The 26-year-old winger is up to eight points, 67 shots, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating through 13 contests overall while holding onto a top-line spot. Four of his points have come with the man advantage.