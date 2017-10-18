Sharks' Timo Meier: Stagnant production early on
Meier only has two points this season, and both of those (a goal and an assist) were put up in a single Oct. 12 contest versus the Sabres.
It's not for a lack of effort, as Meier has set 10 shots on goal through his first five games, despite averaging a mere 11:28 of ice time. The Swiss-born winger has a penchant for finding the open shooting lane, so we're thinking he'll start stringing some quality performances together with a bit more puck luck and/or patience in the attacking zone.
