Meier scored a goal on seven shots, dished two assists, levied four hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Meier scored in the second period and also set up linemates Kevin Labanc and Tomas Hertl for tallies in the contest. The three-point effort extended Meier's point streak to five games -- he has five goals and four helpers in that span. The Swiss winger is up to 11 points (four on the power play), 74 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-1 rating through 14 contests. With the top line finding a groove, Meier should be back to his usual status as a strong play in fantasy after a slow start.