Meier scored a goal on four shots, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Meier's scoring contribution came just 1:20 into the first period. The Swiss winger now has two goals, four helpers, 34 shots on net and 19 hits in 11 contests. He's working mainly in a middle-six role this season, and the physical element to Meier's game could keep him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats.