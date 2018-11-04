Meier found the net on two of his five shots, helping his team earn a 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

Just under 24 percent of Meier's shots have hit the twine, which is why he's already over halfway to his goal total from 2017-18. If you've had him in your lineup, you've been very happy with what he's given you, but it might not be a bad idea to see what his trade value is, because he's not going to keep shooting at this clip. If the value's not there, keep him in your lineup and enjoy the ride.