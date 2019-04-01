Sharks' Timo Meier: Supplies pair of points
Meier scored the opening goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Meier is on a five-game point streak, during which he has three each of goals and assists. He's also picked up 14 shots and 18 hits in that span. For the year, Meier has 30 goals and 66 points in 76 games, adding 245 shots and 98 hits to provide value to fantasy owners across many formats.
