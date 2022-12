Meier notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal, four hits and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

It's an almost quintessential stat line for Meier -- though he's usually been pretty good at finding the back of the net. This is just the second time in the last nine games that he hasn't lit the lamp. He has eight tallies and five helpers during the hot stretch, and he's at 20 goals, 17 assists, 171 shots, 86 hits and a minus-7 rating through 37 contests overall.