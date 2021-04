Meier scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Meier opened the scoring on a rebound generated from a Joel Kellman shot. The 24-year-old Meier has nine goals, 26 points, 135 shots on net and 62 hits through 44 contests. The Swiss winger has struggled lately, and head coach Bob Boughner has played him on the third line in recent outings.